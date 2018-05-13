Mom turns son in for burglary after recognizing him in surveillance video

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida mother made her son turn himself in to police after she recognized him on a surveillance video that authorities shared on social media in connection with a burglary.

Clearwater police arrested 18-year-old Kevin King on Thursday. He’s accused of burglary and grand theft.

Police say the April 25 incident was captured by a doorbell camera.

Sandra Green tells Fox 13 she was heartbroken when she saw her son’s face on the video because she didn’t raise him that way. She says she told him to shower and eat before she turned him in.

She told a judge she’ll bond her son out soon, but she wanted to use this as a teaching moment to get him on the right track.

Many commended Green for turning her son in, although it may have been a difficult thing to do as a mother.

"Way to go mom!" one Facebook user wrote. "Sometimes our kids hang with the wrong crowd and turn a deaf ear to what a parent is saying. She did the right thing. I am sure this got his attention."

Another wrote, "Someday, I hope he gets it together and thanks her."

"I would hope other parents, if they know their kids did something, to try to save their child before it is too late," Green told Fox 13.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.