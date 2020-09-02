WATCH LIVE: 75th commemoration of the end of WWII to be held in Pearl Harbor

A ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Pearl Harbor will commemorate Victory over Japan Day, which signaled the end of War War II 75 years ago.

The ceremony will take place on the fantail of the historic battleship, with local veterans and other guests who witnessed the event.

The ceremony — possibly the last opportunity for many aging U.S. veterans to commemorate the day — will be limited to survivors of the war living in Hawaii because of coronavirus concerns.

The initial plan had been to allow about 200 people, mostly WWII veterans, their families and government officials, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri, which hosted the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945 in Tokyo Bay.

But an announcement made Friday night said that those planning to fly into the state are no longer invited in an effort to protect the aging veterans — mostly in their 90s — from COVID-19.

FILE - General of the Army Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Allied Commander, and General Wainwright, who surrendered to the Japanese after Bataan and Corregidor, witness the formal Japanese surrender signatures aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on the battleship in Pearl Harbor in September to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender. (AP Photo, File) (1945 AP)