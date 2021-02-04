WATCH LIVE: President Biden to speak to State Department staff ahead of remarks on foreign policy

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the State Department on Thursday to speak with staff before they deliver remarks on foreign policy.

The employee address at 12:30 p.m. will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The president and vice president are also slated to deliver remarks on foreign policy at 1:45 p.m., and that will be livestreamed on KSAT as well.

The events come after the White House said that Biden will freeze Donald Trump’s planned withdrawal of some U.S. troops stationed in Germany.

The White House also said the U.S. would end support for Saudi Arabia’s military in the long-running war in Yemen in hopes of stopping one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Trump last year, despite congressional resistance, announced plans to redeploy about 9,500 of more than 34,000 U.S. troops from Germany.

Biden’s State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to U.S. foreign policy and mark his administration’s re-engagement with the international community.

“He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, formerly the State Department’s top spokesperson, said Biden’s visit “is largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”

Psaki added that Biden would “talk broadly about foreign policy,” but said it wasn’t intended to be his first major foreign policy address as president.

