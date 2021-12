U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined members of the House and Senate light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON – (Note: The live event is over.)

The tree, a white fir from the Six Rivers National Forest in Crescent City, California, has been decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by Californians to reflect this year’s theme, “Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree.”