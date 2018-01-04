Possible plane crash prompts US Coast Guard to search Gulf of Mexico

FREEPORT, Texas - A report of a possible plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico has prompted the response of the U.S. Coast Guard, it told KPRC, KSAT's sister station, on Wednesday.

The report stated that a single-engine plane was headed to Texas from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City, according to NBC affiliate KJRH.

The Coast Guard received a report of an unresponsive pilot from the plane, which had a tail number of N325JK. The plane, a model SR22T fixed wing single-engine, was scheduled to arrive at Georgetown Municipal Airport earlier Wednesday, KJRH reported.

The Coast Guard sent a search and rescue plane to search for a potential scene in the water near Freeport, it told KPRC.

