'NO active shooter' at Rolling Oaks mall; police investigating jewelry store robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police confirmed there is "no active shooter situation" at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Police said there was a smash-and-grab robbery at the Adorn Jewelry store. Authorities have made an arrest in possible connection to the robbery.

Authorities said the person went into the store with a hammer and smashed a display case. Employees at neighboring businesses closed down their stores as a precaution when they heard the glass shatter.

No shots were fired.

.@SATXPolice have a person in custody in possible connection to a smash & grab at a jewelry store in Rolling Oaks Mall. pic.twitter.com/Ck3Fq9REe0 — Patty Santos (@PattySantv) May 20, 2018

