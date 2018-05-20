News

'NO active shooter' at Rolling Oaks mall; police investigating jewelry store robbery

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer, Patty Santos - Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police confirmed there is "no active shooter situation" at Rolling Oaks Mall.

Police said there was a smash-and-grab robbery at the Adorn Jewelry store. Authorities have made an arrest in possible connection to the robbery.

Authorities said the person went into the store with a hammer and smashed a display case. Employees at neighboring businesses closed down their stores as a precaution when they heard the glass shatter.

No shots were fired.

