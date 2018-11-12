State representative 'fully committed' to ending daylight saving time in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Rep. Lyle Larson is “fully committed” to ending daylight saving time and has filed House Bill 49 to end the biannual time change process.

Larson contends that the law is outdated and wants Texas exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966 which established daylight saving time.

“In a world without daylight saving time, we could all enjoy additional time outdoors by engaging in recreational activities,” said Larson.

Studies show that the use of household lighting decreases during daylight hours, while the use of air conditioning and other electronics rises, resulting in an overall uptick in household energy use, according to a press release.

“Doing something just because it has always been done is no reason to continue it,” said Larson. “Let’s mark the 100th anniversary of this antiquated policy by finally putting an end to it.”

Larson is introducing the Texas Loves Sunshine Act ahead of the 86th legislative session.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.