WATCH LIVE: Large fire, explosion reported at chemical plant in Houston area

At least one person was injured in incident in San Jacinto County

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

HOUSTON – A man suffered minor burns during a chemical plant fire and explosion in the Houston area on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Sound Resource Solutions at FM 1127 and US 59 in Shepherd, located in San Jacinto County.

During a briefing, authorities said 19 employees were at the 22-acre site at the time of the incident. A male employee is the only one who was injured, and he is expected to be OK.

The business employs about 40 people at the plant. Sound Resource Solutions handles, packages and distributes oilfield, paint and coating chemicals.

Authorities said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

The San Jacinto Office of Emergency Management initially said people living within a five-mile radius should shelter in place, but that has since been reduced to a one-mile radius.

Nearby, a private school with 31 children was evacuated. At this time, Highway 59 is closed.

A large plume of smoke could be seen heading toward the Livingston area, in Polk County.

Authorities are expected to give an update at 1 p.m.

Shepherd is located about 60 miles northeast of Houston.

