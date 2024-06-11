Rio Grande Valley chef wins Best Chef: Texas in 2024 James Beard Awards

MISSION, Texas – San Antonio chefs may have been left out of the winners list for the 2024 James Beard Awards, but the Lone Star State was represented by a Rio Grande Valley woman who won Best Chef: Texas.

Ana Liz Pulido, of Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission, won the title on Monday during the 33rd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards presented by Capital One.

During a post-ceremony interview, Pulido said she was so “excited” and “grateful” for her community and the James Beard Foundation. Watch her interview in the video player above.

The prestigious awards are seen as the Oscars of the culinary world, as they honor the top chefs, restaurants and bars across the country.

Pulido beat out Christopher Cullum of Cullum’s Attaboy, who was among the finalists for Best Chef: Texas.

San Antonio’s Mixtli was among the finalists for Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water, but that award went to Langbaan of Portland, Oregon.

“Tonight, we raise a glass to the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award winners for their phenomenal achievements,” Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said in a news release. “These remarkable individuals embody the very essence of our Good Food for Good ethos, showcasing exceptional talent, unwavering dedication to their craft, and a steadfast commitment to elevating the industry. With their passion, skill, and leadership, they are shaping our nation’s dining landscape and setting a new standard for culinary excellence.”

The voting process for the James Beard Awards starts with an open call for recommendations, followed by votes for semifinalists, nominees and winners by subcommittee members.

The San Antonio chefs listed as semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas included Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen of Curry Boys BBQ, and Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter. Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin was also listed as a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef.