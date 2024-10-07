H-E-B’s Charles Butt and family among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ 400 richest people list

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images.

H-E-B’s Charles Butt and Eleanor Butt Crook, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, and Walmart’s Alice Walton were all listed among the Texas billionaires in Forbes 400 list.

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in America, and it included more than 40 people from the Lone Star State.

Elon Musk ranked No. 1 overall with a net worth of $244 billion. Even though his net worth dipped from $251 billion in 2023, no other billionaire in the U.S. came close to taking the helm.

Jeff Bezos ranked No. 2 overall with $197.7 billion in wealth.

Forbes said the collective wealth of the elite group is a whopping $5.4 trillion, up nearly $1 trillion from 2023. Billionaires had to be worth at least $3.3 billion to even make the list.

Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett round out the top five, each with a net worth of upwards of $150 billion.

The first woman on the list, though, is Walton. Ranked at No. 15, she has a net worth of $89.2 billion.

Walton is one of the few women from Texas to make the list. Eleanor Butt Crook, an heir to the H-E-B grocery fortune and sister to Charles Butt, ranked No. 359 with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

See below for the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:

Rank Name Net Worth Source Philanthropy Score 1 Elon Musk $244 B Tesla, SpaceX 1 12 Michael Dell $101 B Dell Technologies 2 15 Alice Walton $89.2 B Walmart 2 28 Lyndal Stephens Greth & family $32.3 B Oil & gas 35 Elaine Marshall & family $28.3 B Koch, Inc 1 45 Stanley Kroenke $16.9 B Sports, real estate 1 52 Jerry Jones & family $15.2 B Dallas Cowboys 1 74 Andrew Beal $12 B Banks, real estate 1 82 Ann Walton Kroenke $11.5 B Walmart 1 86 Ken Fisher $11.2 B Money management 1 88 Robert F. Smith $10.8 B Private equity 2 99 Tilman Fertitta $10.1 B Entertainment, Houston Rockets 2 112 Richard Kinder $9.3 B Pipelines 3 122 Charles Butt $8.9 B Supermarkets 4 126 Robert Rowling $8.6 B Hotels, investments 2 126 Randa Duncan Williams $8.6 B Pipelines 1

See the full list here.

