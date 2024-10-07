Skip to main content
Texas

H-E-B’s Charles Butt and family among the Texas billionaires in Forbes’ 400 richest people list

Elon Musk ranked at the top with a net worth of $244 billion

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Charles Butt, Jerry Jones, Alice Walton and Elon Musk are among the Texas billionaires in the Forbes top 400 richest people in the America list. Photo credits (clockwise, from top left): H-E-B; AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images. (H-E-B, Associated Press, Getty Images)

H-E-B’s Charles Butt and Eleanor Butt Crook, Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, and Walmart’s Alice Walton were all listed among the Texas billionaires in Forbes 400 list.

Forbes recently released its list of the 400 richest people in America, and it included more than 40 people from the Lone Star State.

Elon Musk ranked No. 1 overall with a net worth of $244 billion. Even though his net worth dipped from $251 billion in 2023, no other billionaire in the U.S. came close to taking the helm.

Jeff Bezos ranked No. 2 overall with $197.7 billion in wealth.

Forbes said the collective wealth of the elite group is a whopping $5.4 trillion, up nearly $1 trillion from 2023. Billionaires had to be worth at least $3.3 billion to even make the list.

Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett round out the top five, each with a net worth of upwards of $150 billion.

The first woman on the list, though, is Walton. Ranked at No. 15, she has a net worth of $89.2 billion.

Walton is one of the few women from Texas to make the list. Eleanor Butt Crook, an heir to the H-E-B grocery fortune and sister to Charles Butt, ranked No. 359 with a net worth of $3.7 billion.

See below for the top 15 Texans on The Forbes 400:

RankNameNet WorthSourcePhilanthropy Score
1Elon Musk$244 BTesla, SpaceX1
12Michael Dell$101 BDell Technologies2
15Alice Walton$89.2 BWalmart2
28Lyndal Stephens Greth & family$32.3 BOil & gas
35Elaine Marshall & family$28.3 BKoch, Inc1
45Stanley Kroenke$16.9 BSports, real estate1
52Jerry Jones & family$15.2 BDallas Cowboys1
74Andrew Beal$12 BBanks, real estate1
82Ann Walton Kroenke$11.5 BWalmart1
86Ken Fisher$11.2 BMoney management1
88Robert F. Smith$10.8 BPrivate equity2
99Tilman Fertitta$10.1 BEntertainment, Houston Rockets2
112Richard Kinder$9.3 BPipelines3
122Charles Butt$8.9 BSupermarkets4
126Robert Rowling$8.6 BHotels, investments2
126Randa Duncan Williams$8.6 BPipelines1

See the full list here.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

