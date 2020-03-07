These San Antonio-based cats are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through charming cats! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in San Antonio. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Stripe, domestic shorthair mix Stripe is a male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Mystery Dog Rescue. Stripe is a social animal, and he'll get along great with your children, dogs or cats. He's neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Here's what Stripe's friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of him: Stripe is a sweetie who was rescued from the streets. He has adapted to the good life indoors and enjoys playing with all kinds of toys. He is very gentle and sweet. Stripe loves to be petted and can be shy at first. He is learning the joys of being a relaxed, indoor, spoiled cat. Apply to adopt Stripe today at Petfinder. Wobbles, Maine coon Wobbles is a darling female Maine coon cat being cared for at SNIPSA Inc. Wobbles will get along great with your other cats. Her ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. Wobbles is spayed, and she has had all her shots. She is already house-trained. Notes from Wobbles' caretakers: They say cats have nine lives and Wobbles is proof of that! She had to have her leg amputated but this Maine Coon mix was up and at ‘em within hours! She spends her days lounging around her foster’s home, running up and down the stairs with her kitty friends and snuggling up in the kiddos’ laps. Wobbles loves to be petted and will sit right beside you for hours just relaxing on the couch. Sunbathing in the window is a daily routine and watching the fish swim around the tank is captivating. Read more about how to adopt Wobbles on Petfinder. Scooter, domestic shorthair Scooter is an adorable male domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Footbridge Foundation. Scooter loves other cats, dogs and kids. He's already house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Scooter's current caretakers say: Scooter’s a cool cat looking for a chill pad. He’s curious and calm. He loves to play. And snuggling is his jam. Stop by to say hi and you might just find yourself smitten. Read more about how to adopt Scooter on Petfinder. May, domestic shorthair May is a darling female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Footbridge Foundation. May loves kids, cats or dogs. She's already spayed and vaccinated. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Notes from May's caretakers: Biscuits are May's specialty! This lovely lady loves to hang out and make some biscuits with her paws while she’s on your lap. She loves to relax and get some pets while she watches what’s happening out the windows. Such a sweet baby girl! Read more about May on Petfinder. Dora, domestic Dora is a sweet female domestic cat being cared for at San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition. Dora is eager to make friends — she'll get along great with other cats. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Dora is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Dora's caretakers: Dora is a''Dora''ble. She is a pastel grey/peach/white calico with the most beautiful green eyes and pink nose. She is very kitten-like and loves to run and play. She sings around the house and chirps for attention. She also enjoys snuggling under the covers and being a lapcat. Read more about how to adopt Dora on Petfinder. Rosie, domestic shorthair mix Rosie is a winsome female domestic shorthair mix being kept at Mystery Dog Rescue. Rosie likes to socialize — she loves other cats. She has had all of her shots, and she is spayed. She is already house-trained. Here's what Rosie's friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of her: Rosie is a petite sweetie who was rescued from her home underneath a dumpster. She has adapted to the good life indoors and enjoys playing with all kinds of toys. Named after her perfect pink nose, she has a thick coat and is just the right size for cuddles. She is very sweet and loves being petted, and purrs to let you know it! She enjoys being on your lap and is blossoming into a cat with a purrfect purrsonality. Read more about Rosie on Petfinder. Zeus, domestic shorthair mix Zeus is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Mystery Dog Rescue. Zeus loves to socialize, and he'll get along great with children, cats or dogs. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Here's what Zeus' friends at Mystery Dog Rescue think of him: Zeus is a male kitty just over a year old. He is lovable and sweet. Zeus is very well adjusted and social. He can be a bit of a clown and would love to entertain you then snuggle in for a good movie. Read more about how to adopt Zeus on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.