Budget apartments for rent in Downtown, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,095, compared to ann $836 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

222 E. Houston St.

Listed at $975/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 222 E. Houston St., is 8.5% less than the $1,065/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. You'll also find a walk-in closet in the furnished unit. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

East Nueva Street

This studio condo, situated at East Nueva Street, is listed for $1,020/month for its 547 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

152 E. Pecan St.

Here's a studio apartment at 152 E. Pecan St., which is going for $1,050/month.

The building features an elevator. In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

