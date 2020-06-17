Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $825. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2005 S. San Jacinto St.

Listed at $550/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2005 S. San Jacinto St., is 37.5 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $880/month.

Expect to find air conditioning in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $575/month for its 474 square feet.

In the unit, you're promised a balcony, air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

7226 Blanco Road

Then, there's this studio apartment at 7226 Blanco Road in Greater Harmony Hills. At 448 square feet, it's also going for $575/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Finally, here's a 372-square-foot studio at 8722 Cinnamon Creek Drive, listed at $590/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

