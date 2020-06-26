Budget apartments for rent in Tobin Hill, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Tobin Hill are hovering around $931, compared to an $824 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Tobin Hill rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1625 McCullough Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 1625 McCullough Ave., is listed for $875/month for its 580 square feet.

For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

505 Wilmington Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom address at 505 Wilmington Ave., which is going for $895/month.

The building secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

111 E. Park Ave.

Then there's this 659-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 111 E. Park Ave., listed at $925/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

