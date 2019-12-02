SAN ANTONIO – World Vision is a humanitarian organization helping provide long-term solutions to families in need across the globe.

The organization helps empower people in nearly 100 countries, including the U.S., by providing life-saving gifts, starting as low as $16.

The Holiday Gift catalog for World Vision is currently available here.

Gifts like donkeys, sheep and goats could help families in need for years and help them secure a future or put children through school.

One goat, for example, can provide up to 16 cups of milk per day. Goats also have two kids a year, on average, which means your gift compounds and provides for families far beyond the life of just one animal.