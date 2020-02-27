Spring break activities the whole family can enjoy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents, do you need some ideas for spring break vacations or day trips?

Look no further. Moody Gardens can easily be your one-stop-shop.

From the secrets of the rainforest to the ocean’s depths, a world of wonder awaits at Moody Gardens.

Moody Gardens is a one-of-a-kind tourist destination located on Galveston Island that features attractions that blend education with fun hands-on activities that appeal to the entire family.

Attractions include the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Reef Rescue Virtual Reality Experience, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and Discovery Museum.

RELATED: Moody Gardens Sweepstakes

Feeling lucky?

Two winners will each receive a family four-pack to Moody Gardens, and one grand prize winner will receive a family four-pack, along with a one-night hotel stay at Moody Gardens Hotel, plus a round of golf for two at Moody Gardens Golf Course.

Enter the sweepstakes here.

Moody Gardens us a public, nonprofit educational destination that utilizes nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation and research.

For more information, visit moodygardens.com or call 409-744-4673.