3 things to consider when thinking about dental implants

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – These days, your smile is more important than ever: It can bring cheer to someone when you’re video chatting -- and a bright smile can make you feel happy when you need it most.

If you’re feeling insecure about your smile or your teeth, dental implants may be a solution.

During this unprecedented time, it’s important to invest in oral health, as it’s an important part of living a long, healthy and happy life.

Here are three benefits to consider before you schedule an appointment.

1. Your smile will look brand new.

According to Stone Ridge Dental, the practice’ dental prostheses look indistinguishable from real teeth, and can be aligned to give a perfectly straight smile.

“With dental implants today, we can replace somebody’s smile in a very comfortable way, giving the patient the opportunity to get their health and smile function back," said Dr. Alfonso Monarres, of Stone Ridge Dental.

2. Dental implants improve oral health.

If your teeth are failing or falling out, dental implants will help preserve your gum tissue, Stone Ridge experts said.

3. There’s no need for cumbersome dentures.

Say goodbye to the fear of wearing slippery dentures. They do not help retain the natural shape of your face over a long period of time.

Whether you need dental implants or other forms of reconstructive work, Monarres and his staff say they’re ready to help with your emergency dental needs. Professionals are available to make sure you don’t have to experience any more damaged teeth or the embarrassment of teeth that are missing.

The team is taking precautionary measures to keep patients safe during COVID-19.

