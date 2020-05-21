Real estate shopping? Spring Tour of Homes highlights houses in beautiful Texas Hill Country

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you are in the market to find your dream home or you want a change of scenery, you can now take a tour of beautiful scenic homes in the Texas Hill Country during the Spring Tour of Homes.

The biggest open house in Central Texas, the Spring Tour of Homes is going on right now through May 31 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

The tour features 11 key communities with 58 new homes from dozens of builders in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

Open houses are available Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured in the tour is The Village at Hastings Ridge at Kinder Ranch, just north of Stone Oak in San Antonio.

“It’s a 1,000-acre masterplan community,” said Kristi Sutterfield, executive vice president of San Antonio Builders Association. “There’s an elementary school, middle school and a high school under construction that will open August 2021. There’s also a junior Olympic pool and miles of hiking trails.”

Keeping your essentials in mind, the neighborhood has easy access to shopping, dining and locations like the Village at Stone Oak or the Shops at La Cantera. It’s also in close proximity to Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park, Canyon Springs Golf Club and TPC San Antonio.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

All participating builder model homes on the tour are open and have sanitation procedures in place, and will be implementing social distancing for guests’ safety. Prefer to tour the home with a personal showing? Contact Monticello Homes to schedule an appointment.

Want a chance to win a custom pool package from Keith Zars Pools? Visit a participating home on the Spring Tour of Homes to enter.

For more information, visit sabuilders.com or call 210-696-3800.