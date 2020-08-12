Need braces for back-to-school season? Start by taking some selfies from your phone

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you or your kids need braces, it’s difficult to find dental care that doesn’t break the bank.

While everyone is doing his or her best to stay safe during the pandemic, maintaining proper hygiene is still an essential part of our lives.

If you do not feel comfortable going to a dental practice for an in-person braces consultation, Celebrate Dental and Braces is doing its part to make the process easy without leaving the couch.

“I got seven kids at home, and the truth is, we all know with COVID-19, a lot of things in our lives have gotten a little bit harder, and it takes a little bit more time,” said Dr. David Ferguson, with Celebrate Dental and Braces. “The opposite is true with getting your braces consultation. We have made it so easy.”

If you’ve dreamed of improving your smile and have always wanted braces, don’t let the current situations stop you.

To combat COVID-19 ordinances, Celebrate Dental and Braces is offering virtual braces consultations.

Scheduling a virtual braces consultation is easy. You can visit mysmileselfie.com, submit a few selfies, and within the day, an orthodontist will have a price and consultation workup back to you.

The whole consultation is complimentary, and the process takes less than five minutes, Celebrate said.

Celebrate Dental and Braces treats improper bites, jaw misalignment, teeth crowding, overbites and underbites, crooked teeth and facial reconstruction.