Need medical care coverage? Medicaid can be an option

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are losing health coverage, along with their jobs. But you have options to seek medical care coverage, and you can do so by applying for Medicaid.

Medicaid, a state-funded program, covers health care at no cost to qualifying Texas families who meet the required income bracket.

“We are happy to be able to help families answer questions with regards to their eligibility,” said Cynthia De La Pena, senior manager of corporate communications and marketing for Community First Health Plans. “The state determines their qualifications, and it’s based on income levels, family size and if they’ve already had outstanding bills, perhaps due to COVID-19 and any other medical issues they may have had.”

Options to apply for Medicaid:

Call 2-1-1 and an operator can walk you through the application process step by step.

Community First Health Plans has outreach bilingual representatives available to assist with application questions.

Apply online at yourtexasbenefits.com

Community First Health Plans is the only local nonprofit health plan in Bexar County and surrounding counties.

The group offers exceptional care for individuals, families with and without children, adults, special needs children and quality prenatal care for expectant mothers