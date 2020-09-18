Local artist becomes “To Tell The Truth” contestant

SAN ANTONIO – ABC TV show “To Tell The Truth” is airing all new episodes, and San Antonio barber and artist Rob the Original appears in an episode of the show.

SA Live interviews Rob about his time as a contestant on the episode, and they recall his many visits to SA Live, including the portrait he did of Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza.

“To Tell The Truth” is a successful comedy-game show that pits celebrity guest panelists against three people who all claim to be the same person with the same talent, job or achievement. One contestant is telling the truth, the others are not. The celebrity panelists ask the contestants questions to decide who they think is telling the truth.

For more information on the episode, click here, and for more information on Rob the Original, click here.