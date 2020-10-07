Every dollar raised helps kids in annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser: An explainer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This year, Children’s Hospitals need financial support more than ever.

More than 10 million kids enter children’s hospitals across North America every year, according to Circle K.

Hospitals rely on donations and community support to supplement the cost of quality care.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 7, Circle K is once again stepping to the plate to help raise funds with its annual fall fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

If you purchase a $1 Children’s Miracle Network balloon, you will then get a bounce-back coupon for a buy-one, get-one-free Polar Pop.

With a purchase of a $5 Children’s Miracle Network balloon, you get a bounce-back coupon for buy-one, get-one-free 24-pack of Circle K purified water.

Help ease the coin shortage with a purpose by rounding up your purchase to the next whole dollar or simply drop your donation into the canister on the counter.

Your donation can make an enormous impact for kids in your local hospitals.

Funds collected are used for life-saving equipment, research, community programs and educational tools.

Together, Circle K has raised more than $16 million dollars across all business units, usually $1 at a time.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) has raised more than $6 billion, and most of it has come from the miracle balloon icon campaigns.

One in 10 children in North America are treated by a CMN Hospital each year.

Every day, CMN Hospitals treats 16,200 kids with trauma, 935 kids with diabetes, 2,128 kids with cancer, 2,329 kids for surgeries and 925 babies in a neonatal intensive care unit, or a NICU.

CMNH raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

62 children enter a CMNH for treatment every minute.

Every minute, CMNH provides $6,500 in charity care to help save kids' lives.

If you’re a big Circle K fan, did you realize you can snag a free medium-sized hot coffee when you enter in the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest?

Participants also will be entered in a drawing to win free gas for a year.

Here’s how to play:

Each Monday to Friday, GMSA@6 will reveal the Circle K Secret Word.

Visit Circle K’s page , enter the word, and submit for your chance to win.

To learn more, click here.