5 beauty products that will freshen up your look for the holiday season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are right around the corner, and everyone wants to look and feel their best, especially when seeing loved ones.

Cooler weather often means dry skin, but that doesn’t have to be the case.

We have some suggestions on beauty products that can freshen up your look so you feel confident.

1. SPF 50+ tinted moisturizer

With the cooler weather, it’s important to use a dollop of moisturizer each day with SPF 50. Living in South Texas means it could be sunny when you least expect it, and it’s always best to be prepared for a sunny day.

Protecting your face from the sun is extremely important, as you want to keep your skin hydrated and youthful for as long as you can.

2. Setting spray

If you are using foundation, one of the best ways to have your makeup stay intact is by using a setting spray.

3. Lip scrub

With cooler weather, you may have chapped lips. No one likes painfully chapped lips, and it gives the appearance that your lips are dehydrated.

When you’re about to take off your makeup each night, use a lip scrub that will exfoliate your lips. It will leave your lips soft and moisturized.

4. Moisturizing hand cream

Soft hands are a plus when seeing loved ones at family gatherings. No one wants to be that person who has dry, flaky skin.

Keep a bottle of moisturizing cream handy at home and at work. You’ll thank yourself.

5. Try at-home teeth whitening kits

Do you have yellow teeth stains? You’re not alone. Perhaps you want to brighten your smile with a whitening kit. On average, people who use the Power Swabs teeth whitening system have six shades of whiter teeth in seven days, and see results, on average, in five minutes, according to the company.