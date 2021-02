SEGUIN – You see one every time Fiesta or Rodeo rolls around in San Antonio - the turkey leg! If you’re fearing missing out on walking around the rodeo grounds with that giant drumstick in hand, there’s no need to worry.

Adrian Davila of Davila’s BBQ in Seguin shares his “Tips from the pit”, rodeo edition, and even shows an interesting way to “bake” a potato.

Check out the video for all the trimmings and visit their website for more on Davila’s BBQ.

This sweet potato goes straight into the fire. (KSAT)

The key to a good turkey leg is the brine. (KSAT)