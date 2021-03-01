Burgers for good: The ‘Torito Bunz’ burger

SAN ANTONIO – Fire up the burner and melt that cheese! It’s the third annual San Antonio Burger week and Bunz Handcrafted Burgers is pulling out all the stops for this year’s feature: the “Torito Bunz” burger.

This burger is 7 ounces of beef, topped with bacon, chili, caramelized onion, chiles toreados, Monterey Jack cheese, chipotle lettuce and mayo. Watch the video above to see how it’s made.

Bunz Handcrafted Burgers is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 122 E. Houston St. You can find out more and check out the restaurant’s menu on its website.

San Antonio Burger Week runs through Mar. 7. San Antonio Burger Week is an opportunity to support local restaurants during this critical time. Featured eateries will offer an SA Burger Week special with dine-in, to-go and delivery options, depending on the restaurant. Proceeds go to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

