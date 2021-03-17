Dance like the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day

San Antonio – The Inishfree School of Irish Dancing is a competitive Irish dance school with locations in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, New York, Massachusetts, and Mexico. They have produced dancers that have placed at regional, national, and world levels.

The Inishfree School’s objective is to pass on the joy and traditions of Irish dance. The founder of The Inishfree School in San Antonio and Irish dance World Champion in 1986, Neill Reagan, is doing exactly that with the school’s he has opened up around Texas and beyond.

Furthermore, this experience isn’t just limited to those of Irish descent, people of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to come learn and enjoy the traditions of Irish dance.

Inishfree San Antonio offers classes for every ability level, starting at four years old. Classes run Monday through Wednesday, with optional advanced level classes on Thursdays and at least one weekend a month for those dancers planning to compete at the Southern Region Oireachtas.

Remember the first class is always free, so be sure to check it out!

For more information on The Inishfree School of Irish Dancing and their class schedule head over to their website.