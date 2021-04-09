5 birthday freebies for those born in April

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Birthday! April is here and we have some free gifts to share with you spring birthday boys and girls.

I hope you are hungry for your birthday because several restaurants in the San Antonio area are offering deals.

Muck & Fuss (New Braunfels) - Celebrate your birthday with a special treat! Get a free dessert on your birthday when you sign up for the email club at Muck and Fuss in New Braunfels.

La Cosecha Mexican Table (New Braunfels) - Craving Mexican food for your birthday? At La Cosecha Mexican Table you can get a free order of sopapillas on your birthday when you sign up for their email club!

Crepeccino - Start your birthday morning off right with a visit to Crepeccino. You can receive a free sweet or savory crepe on your special day when you join the birthday club.

Bistr09 - If brunch or dining at a classic french brasserie is your thing then this freebie is your thing. You will receive a complementary special gift on your birthday when you sign up for Bistr09′s email club.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Last but not least, if your goal is to stay healthy on your birthday then Tropical Smoothie Cafe is here to help. When you download their app you will get a birthday surprise on your birthday!

