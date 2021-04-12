As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 12, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., archery for kids! Plus, we’re celebrating National Grilled Cheese day with new ways to create this comfort food favorite, a home office upgrade, adoptable reptiles and more.

The grilled cheese expert from Benjie’s Munch, Chef Ben De Los Santos, is grilling up some gooey favorites with a twist. We’ll give you a taste from this culinary award winner.

Jen joins us live at Buck & Doe’s Indoor Ranges & Archery Pro Shop with a special archery camp for kids. She’s “aiming” for summer camp fun!

That brings us to our question of the day: Which summer activities are you looking forward to? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

Ad

Which summer activities are you looking forward to? ⛺️🏝🚙 Tag us @saliveksat!



We have a fun summer camp idea today at 1 p.m. on SA Live! pic.twitter.com/YFMeXmuWDC — SA Live (@SALiveKSAT) April 12, 2021

Plus, a home office makeover with tech expert Marc Saltzman. He’ll give us a rundown of what you need if you’re still working from home.

And a reptile rescue with a lot of heart! Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue is going to show us some adoptable cold-blooded critters.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.