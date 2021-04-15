Real estate shopping? Have you considered this new scenic Texas Hill Country neighborhood?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you looking for a new place to live?

You can now take a tour of beautiful homes in the beautiful Texas Hill Country during the 2021 Spring Tour of Homes.

Spring Tour of Homes, also known as the biggest open house in Central Texas, is happening April 17-18 and April 24-25 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

The annual tour is presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, which offers eight key communities and 39 new homes.

Homes range in price from $200,000 to more than $1 million and can suit most budgets and lifestyle needs.

Open houses are available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Featured in the tour is Robare Custom Homes, which will be featured in the new San Antonio community of Belle Oaks, located on Blanco Road about 15 miles north of 1604.

Belle Oaks is located in the highly sought-after Comal Independent School District, and the upscale amenity center includes a swimming pool, playground, walking trails, ball courts and more.

Ad

Home highlights:

The modern, industrial 1 1/2-story, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home is nestled on a 1-acre cul de sac greenbelt lot, which includes an oversized two-car garage with a power charging station for green vehicles, and a separate one-car oversized garage with a golf cart charging station.

Features in the 1 1/2-story home include a 10-foot tall Pella glass door that leads to an expansive living room with 14-foot-high ceilings and three sets of 10-foot Pella glass doors leading to the oversized patio with more than 700 square feet of decking along the back of the home.

The open-concept kitchen provides Thermador Wifi-enabled appliances with a massive waterfall edge center island made of the latest state-of-the-art Dekton material. In the dining room, you will see a glass-encased 250 bottle wine closet, and the primary retreat includes 36-inch see-through fireplace leading to the bathroom tub.

Ad

Spacious bedrooms are located throughout the home, the office includes a chandelier, plus, there is a dedicated game room and bedroom with ensuite, including a balcony.

Keeping your essentials in mind, the neighborhood is just seven minutes from Bulverde and Spring Branch, and has easy access to shopping, dining and locations like the Village at Stone Oak or the Shops at La Cantera. It’s also in close proximity to Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place during the tour.

To learn more about the Spring Tour of Homes, click or tap here.