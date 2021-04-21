This new Texas Hill Country neighborhood is just minutes from Boerne’s Main Street

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Have you been shopping around for a new home? Perhaps one in or near Boerne?

You can now take a tour of some exquisite homes in the beautiful Texas Hill Country during the 2021 Spring Tour of Homes.

Spring Tour of Homes, also known as the biggest open house in Central Texas, is happening this weekend, April 24-25 in San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels.

The annual tour, presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, offers eight key communities and 39 new homes.

Homes range in price from $200,000 to more than $1 million and can suit most budgets and lifestyle needs.

Featured in the tour is Texas Homes, which will offer six homes in the new Bent Tree residential community at Boerne.

The new homesites are surrounded by majestic oaks and an extensive greenbelt preserve, just minutes from Main Street.

Every detail, from the gatehouse to the rustic stone walls, scenic walking trails and native landscaping, draws inspiration from Boerne’s rich heritage and the spectacular surrounding countryside, according to Texas Homes. As you pass through its gated entrance, you will immediately appreciate that Bent Tree has been carefully planned and developed to preserve the intrinsic beauty of the exceptional property.

Texas Homes is actively building in six master-planned communities in the Greater San Antonio area, including Park at Stevens Ranch, Bent Tree at Boerne, Agave Trace, Ventana, Vistas of Sonoma and The Enclave at Potranco Oaks.

“We’re still one of the few builders who has our own in-house design studio,” said Ed Berlanga, CEO and general partner for Texas Homes. “So you come in and we’d like to think we built a very nice base house, but we let our customers pick what they want to put in the house and make it their own. And I think it’s something that sets us apart a little bit. We don’t think for them, we let them tell us what they want.”

Open houses are available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Spring Tour of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Spring Tour of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place during the tour.

To learn more about the Spring Tour of Homes, click or tap here.