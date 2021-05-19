San Antonio introduces new vegan kitchen that will make your mouth water

SAN ANTONIO – Griselda Munoz created a spunky vegan kitchen that anyone can enjoy. Vegan Avenue, a new restaurant on Main Street in San Antonio, offers a variety of Mexican cuisines and craft cocktails.

This new plant-based restaurant has a fun vibe and feels like a normal restaurant so everyone can enjoy it. Munoz became vegan 6 years ago because of allergies. She dreamed of creating an all-vegan restaurant where people can enjoy all the food they used to before they became vegan, but all plant-based.

Her menu contains a lot of Mexican food items but also produces American food as well. One of the popular foods in San Antonio is birria quesadilla and thanks to Vegan Avenue, now vegans can enjoy them too. Another popular item is the carne asada fries, which are more of a California dish and so delicious.

See the video to learn more about Vegan Avenue.