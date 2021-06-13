Traditional Filipino dishes with CIA student chef Paul Cristomo

SAN ANTONIO – As the saying goes, if you want to learn about people, learn about their culture and their food.

A student from the Culinary Institute of America was here on SA Live to celebrate Philippines Independence Day and showed us a traditional inihaw, or Filipino pork barbecue, recipe.

Ingredients you’ll need to make inihaw:

Pork butt

Soy sauce

Banana sauce

Calamansi juice

Brown sugar

Ginger ale

Minced garlic

Black pepper

Watch the video above to watch each step to make this traditional Filipino dish.

You can find out more about the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio here.