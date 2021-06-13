Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

Traditional Filipino dishes with CIA student chef Paul Cristomo

Inihaw (pork barbecue) recipe you can share with your family to learn about Filipino heritage

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

John Marr
, SA Live Booking Producer

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: 
sa live
,
Philippine Independence Day
,
Culinary Institute of America
,
filipino
,
barbecue
Traditional Filipino dishes with CIA student chef Paul Cristomo | SA Live | KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – As the saying goes, if you want to learn about people, learn about their culture and their food.

A student from the Culinary Institute of America was here on SA Live to celebrate Philippines Independence Day and showed us a traditional inihaw, or Filipino pork barbecue, recipe.

Ingredients you’ll need to make inihaw:

  • Pork butt
  • Soy sauce
  • Banana sauce
  • Calamansi juice
  • Brown sugar
  • Ginger ale
  • Minced garlic
  • Black pepper

Watch the video above to watch each step to make this traditional Filipino dish.

You can find out more about the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio here.

