Traditional Filipino dishes with CIA student chef Paul Cristomo

SAN ANTONIO – As the saying goes, if you want to learn about people, learn about their culture and their food.
A student from the Culinary Institute of America was here on SA Live to celebrate Philippines Independence Day and showed us a traditional inihaw, or Filipino pork barbecue, recipe.
Ingredients you’ll need to make inihaw:
- Pork butt
- Soy sauce
- Banana sauce
- Calamansi juice
- Brown sugar
- Ginger ale
- Minced garlic
- Black pepper
Watch the video above to watch each step to make this traditional Filipino dish.
You can find out more about the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio here.