As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 27, 2021

Encore episode: Indoor bouldering, healthy eats + tasty cocktails, spring organizing, music + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

What's the difference between rock climbing and bouldering? Well for one, no ropes. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., an encore episode where Jen reaches new heights at a bouldering spot, Mike and Fiona make fish tacos and cocktails with health benefits and more.

Jen is taking us out to a place where families can get fit and have fun! Armadillo Boulders is a huge space just north of downtown San Antonio with tons of opportunities to work out. It even has a yoga studio, fitness room and coffee shop.

Sort & Order is getting us organized for spring! Check out their handy tips for reconfiguring your drawer space.

The Good Kind is serving up tasty fish tacos and cocktails on this Thirsty Thursday. The restaurant has a big, outdoor event space and regularly hosts movie nights and weddings.

Southpaw Waggery shares hiking and camping tips and gear for pets.

Looking for a good deal? Check out a special edition of KSAT Deals today on the show.

What’s the one thing no amount of money could get you to do? Maybe it’s rock climbing without a rope (or bouldering), maybe it’s skydiving... Let us know @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

