SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 22, 2022

Pumpkin spice ice cream, bierfest, fall hairstyles, The Big Give SA + a tribute to ‘90s music

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Pumpkin spice ice cream - it's how South Texas does fall, y'all! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our fall kick-off week continues with pumpkin spice ice cream, bierfest, fall hairstyles, The Big Give SA and a tribute to ‘90s music.

It’s how South Texas does fall, y’all! We’re making pumpkin spice ice cream with Paletas Dinos for those still 90°+ days.

Ring in the season at Boerne BierFest! Jen takes us to the fifth annual celebration, benefiting Hill Country Council for the Arts.

We’re trying out fall hairstyles with our friends from Pony-O.

Plus, a gaggle of ‘90s artists are getting ready to perform their popular throwbacks at The Roundup in Boerne for “I Love the ‘90s.” Fiona chats with one of them.

You can help local nonprofits raise money today during The Big Give SA, and don’t forget about Síclovía this weekend!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

