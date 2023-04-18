71º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Fiesta fashion, vegan chicken on a stick, Smirnoff ICE Preparada

Sarah Cervera, News Intern

Tags: SA Live, San Antonio, KSAT 12, As Seen on SA Live
Kick off Fiesta by sipping on a michelada from the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event at the St. Mary's Strip. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Fiesta fashion, vegan chicken on a stick and all about the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event.

Stop by the St. Mary’s Strip to kick off fiesta at the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event and sip on Michelada beers seasoned with chili powder, lime and hot sauce.

Jen takes us to Adelante Boutique where the Fiesta party never stops because you can find outfits with a San Antonio flair throughout the year.

Griselda Munoz, owner of Plantology, show us how to make a vegan chicken on a stick, so you can still enjoy the traditional dishes of Fiesta while eating healthy.

Plus, immerse yourself in A Night In Old San Antonio or NIOSA from April 25-28 to enjoy music and food in the heart of the city.

We’re going to reveal today’s location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

email