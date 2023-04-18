As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Kick off Fiesta by sipping on a michelada from the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event at the St. Mary's Strip.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Fiesta fashion, vegan chicken on a stick and all about the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event.

Stop by the St. Mary’s Strip to kick off fiesta at the Smirnoff ICE Preparada event and sip on Michelada beers seasoned with chili powder, lime and hot sauce.

Jen takes us to Adelante Boutique where the Fiesta party never stops because you can find outfits with a San Antonio flair throughout the year.

Griselda Munoz, owner of Plantology, show us how to make a vegan chicken on a stick, so you can still enjoy the traditional dishes of Fiesta while eating healthy.

Plus, immerse yourself in A Night In Old San Antonio or NIOSA from April 25-28 to enjoy music and food in the heart of the city.

