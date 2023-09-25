Recipe: Bacon-infused pancakes with wine pairings

SAN ANTONIO – Breakfast for Dinner? YES! Red wine for Brunch? YES! At Kuhlman Cellars, wine is always welcome on the table, and with the annular eclipse approaching on Oct. 14, this is the perfect brunch to celebrate this unique event.

San Antonio will enjoy a 90 percent totality eclipse around 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2023, so make this dish in advance and give a toast to the eclipse.

If you don’t feel like making breakfast, Kuhlman Cellars is hosting an eclipse brunch on Oct. 14. Click here for more info.

In the meantime, enjoy this recipe from their kitchen to yours. You can find more recipes from Kuhlman Cellars here.

Bacon-infused pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup of real bacon bits, or 8 slices cooked and crumbled

1 cup pancake mix (Crown Maple Syrup pancake mix recommended)

1 large egg

1 cup whole milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

Fresh strawberries, diced

1 cup, heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon vanilla-infused or Bourbon Barrel aged Crown Maple syrup

Directions:

Portion out the pre-made bacon pieces. If making your own, cut bacon into small strips and render in a pan until crispy. Remove and set aside on a paper towel-lined plate and crumble to your desired size when cool.

In a bowl, add pancake mix, egg, whole milk and butter, then mix thoroughly. After achieving a smooth consistency, add the bacon pieces to the batter.

Preheat a griddle to medium heat.

While the griddle is heating, dice strawberries to the desired size and set aside.

In a separate bowl, combine heavy cream and syrup. Whip until smooth peaks form in the whipped cream. Set aside.

Once the griddle is hot, spoon batter onto a buttered skillet and allow the pancake to cook undisturbed until bubbles form on the top of the pancake.

Flip the pancake and allow it to finish cooking, then remove it from the griddle and put it on a serving plate.

Once pancakes cool a bit, top with whipped cream and strawberries. Enjoy!

Wine Pairing Options:

The richness of the whipped cream and bacon lend this dish to non-traditional wine pairings, including big, bold red wines, such as a Napa cabernet sauvignon, Australian Shiraz or Spanish tempranillo. You can also enjoy this dish, however, with a dry rosé from Provence or a dry pinot grigio from Italy. At the Estate, Kuhlman Cellars pairs this with their 2019 Barranca, a bold red blend of malbec, petite sirah and tempranillo.