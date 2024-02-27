5 out-of-the-box spring break camp ideas in San Antonio

What are your kids doing for spring break?

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a budding DJ in your house? How about a girl who loves STEAM? Or maybe a basketball enthusiast? We rounded up some spring break camps you’ll have to check out.

These camps run during the week of Mar. 11 in San Antonio. Here are five out-of-the-box spring break camp ideas for your kids:

Recommended Videos Yippee Coyote! at the Public Theatre of San Antonio: It’s a theatre camp for kids from Mar. 11 to 15. They’ll learn the ins and outs of set design, production, acting and more. Click the link to sign up. Spurs Sports Academy : It’s a fundamentals camp for budding basketball players, ages 7 to 14. The camp is from Mar. 11 to 14 in San Antonio. Click the link to sign up. Girls Inc. of San Antonio STEAM camp : Science, technology, engineering, art and math - oh my! There are three themed camps for girls of various ages at Girls Inc. of San Antonio. Click the link to find out more. DJ Camp at the Carver Community Cultural Center: The AM Project is teaming up with the Carver Community Cultural Center to teach your kids DJ skills, from beat-matching and sampling to image campaigns and branding from Mar. 11 to 15. It all culminates in a DJ Camp Afterparty, where kids will perform what they learned. Click the link to sign up. Power Up 2024 : The City of San Antonio is hosting camps for kids from Mar. 11 to 14, and it’s only charging $3 per kid per day. That includes activities, lunch and a snack. Click the link for more information.

Happy spring break!