5 out-of-the-box spring break camp ideas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have a budding DJ in your house? How about a girl who loves STEAM? Or maybe a basketball enthusiast? We rounded up some spring break camps you’ll have to check out.
These camps run during the week of Mar. 11 in San Antonio. Here are five out-of-the-box spring break camp ideas for your kids:
- Yippee Coyote! at the Public Theatre of San Antonio: It’s a theatre camp for kids from Mar. 11 to 15. They’ll learn the ins and outs of set design, production, acting and more. Click the link to sign up.
- Spurs Sports Academy: It’s a fundamentals camp for budding basketball players, ages 7 to 14. The camp is from Mar. 11 to 14 in San Antonio. Click the link to sign up.
- Girls Inc. of San Antonio STEAM camp: Science, technology, engineering, art and math - oh my! There are three themed camps for girls of various ages at Girls Inc. of San Antonio. Click the link to find out more.
- DJ Camp at the Carver Community Cultural Center: The AM Project is teaming up with the Carver Community Cultural Center to teach your kids DJ skills, from beat-matching and sampling to image campaigns and branding from Mar. 11 to 15. It all culminates in a DJ Camp Afterparty, where kids will perform what they learned. Click the link to sign up.
- Power Up 2024: The City of San Antonio is hosting camps for kids from Mar. 11 to 14, and it’s only charging $3 per kid per day. That includes activities, lunch and a snack. Click the link for more information.
Happy spring break!