As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 12, 2024

Fiesta skincare tips, Benjie’s Munch, SeaWorld’s Food Festival, ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ + Community Calendar

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
Get ready for Fiesta with natural skincare tips! (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, this biochemist has Fiesta skincare tips, Benjie’s Munch has a great grilled cheese deal, SeaWorld is hosting their Food Festival, we chat with the stars of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ and show our Community Calendar.

It’s National Grilled Cheese Day and we want to know: what are your grilled cheese tricks? Comment here, and you might see them later in the show!

Simply Tiff’s specializes in natural skincare products and she tells us the three things you need to always carry during Fiesta.

We take you back to the SXSW red carpet where the stars of “Sasquatch Sunset” chat about the new comedy now playing in select theaters and nationwide on April 19.

It’s not just National Grilled Cheese Day -- it’s National Grilled Cheese Month -- and we’re taking you to Benjie’s Munch where they’re offering a great deal all April. Check out this article to see more great deals.

Go around the world without leaving the Alamo City with SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Plus, enter here to win a family 4-pack of tickets.

There’s always a ton to around San Antonio. Here are a few from our Community Calendar:

Do you want to be in the Battle of Flowers? This is your chance! Become a KSAT Insider now and read this article to enter for a chance to be in our Fiesta float on Friday, April 26, and win a $500 shopping spree at AMOLS’ Fiesta & Party Store.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

