All-American Diner, in a food truck

SAN ANTONIO - Gypsy Diner brings the great taste of a classic American diner on the go.

They have very large menu that includes favorites like their Classic Reuben and fried Twinkies.

Gypsy Diner was described by one reviewer:

I picked up lunch from here today, got the chicken wrap with slaw... guys this was delicious, the presentation of the food was aaaahhhhh-mazing it looked so pretty, crispy, I couldn't wait to dig in.. the flavors came together very well.

So have Gypsy Diner out to your next event or recommend them to someone else, your taste buds will thank you later.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.