Atkins Fall Health Tips

SAN ANTONIO - Fall Health Tips
Pat Baird, a registered dietician, has all the health tips to keep you on the straight and narrow as you head into the holiday season.
Her top three tips:
1. Get a flu shot
- Anyone over the age of 6 months is recommended to get a flu shot.
2. Avoid added sugar
- Add fresh fruit to plain yogurt instead of eating fruit-flavored yogurt.
- Try guacamole with sliced zucchini or hard boiled eggs instead of chips.
3. Get adequate sleep
- Sleep deprivation can make you more vulnerable to illnesses – especially the flu.
- Make sure kids are getting the proper amount of sleep, too, so their immune system stays strong.
Thai Peanut Buddha Bowl Recipe
The Atkins website and cookbook feature many recipes that are filling, delicious and healthy! Pat helped Fiona make this delicious Thai Peanut Buddha Bowl as a healthy fall option.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces raw chicken breast
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter (no sugar added)
- 3 tablespoons coconut milk (canned)
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- 2/3 tablespoon chili sauce
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tablespoon ginger
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 1 each California avocado
- 1 medium zucchini
- 2 carrot (7-1/2") carrots
- 2 large (1 inch to 1 1/4 inches diameter) radishes
- 8 sprigs cilantro
Recipe:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Coat a small skillet with cooking spray. Add the chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes, turning once or twice to brown the chicken. Slide into the oven and bake 6 to 8 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center when sliced with a knife. Set aside to rest for 5 minutes, then shred.
- Place the peanut butter, coconut milk, fish sauce, hot chili sauce and 3 tablespoons of hot water in a large bowl. Whisk well until smooth. Divide the spinach and avocado between four bowls. Top with the chicken, zucchini, carrots, radishes and the cilantro. Drizzle with dressing and serve immediately.
