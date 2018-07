SAN ANTONIO - The Teresa Champion Dance Academy is a great way for the kids to start honing in their dancing skills and building their confidence.

They offer instruction in a wide variety of dance, such as: Flamenco, Mexican Folklorico, Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Contemporary, Tumbling, and they are the home o Viva Dance Troupe.

So come, bring the kids and get them movin to the rhythm.

