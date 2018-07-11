DYK: San Antonio is home to the LARGEST bat colony in the world?

SAN ANTONIO - If you take a short trip north of San Antonio in Garden Ridge, Texas you will see the Bracken Cave: the summer home to more than 20 million Mexican free-tailed bats!

Fun facts about bats:

Bats eat 50 % of their body weight in insects per day

Bats weigh a little less than half an ounce

20 million bats eat around 312,500 pounds of insects a day

Smaller colonies of bats exist in and around San Antonio, like the vastly smaller colony of 50,000 Mexican free-tailed bat bachelors that live under the Camden Street Bridge near the San Antonio River.

There are even festivals around San Antonio to honor bats!

6th Annual Bat Loco Bash

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 7

Time: 6 pm- 9 pm

Location: Camden Street Bridge, San Antonio, TX

The Tricentennial 6th Annual Bat Loco Bash is free and fun for the whole family. If you love bats you don't want to miss it!

For more fun facts about San Antonio, visit ksat.com/sa300.

Information courtesy of Bracken Cave Preserve.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.