Check out newly remodeled Santikos Entertainment Northwest, win a VIP family 4-pack

SAN ANTONIO - The newly renovated Santikos Northwest has a new lobby, new recliners and amazing new food options!

You can get unlimited popcorn refills from the self-serving popcorn machine and drink refills when you purchase a popcorn or drink of any size.

If you're a Marvel fan, be sure to catch Captain Marvel at Santikos Entertainment.

Win a VIP family 4-pack to Santikos!

You can win four VIP tickets to Santikos, as well as two drink vouchers, and two popcorn vouchers.

Enter the Santikos giveaway here.

The ticket giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. March 7.

For more information, visit santikos.com or call 210-734-4552.

Information courtesy of Santikos Entertainment.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.