Drive in STYLE! Check out the all NEW 2018 Eclipse Cross at Mission Mitsubishi

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a brand-new car at an affordable price?

The new, confidence-inspired, 2018 Eclipse Cross at Mission Mitsubishi is loaded with new advancements!

The great thing about this new model by Mission Mitsubishi is that you can drive in a luxurious vehicle without breaking your wallet.

If you don't believe me, then check out the features inside and outside the Eclipse Cross shown below!

If you're hesitant about going car shopping, don't worry, Mission Mitsubishi in San Antonio is the number one Mitsubishi dealer in the country!

Mission Mitsubishi provides excellent customer service --- you will be guaranteed a great customer experience!

2018 Eclipse Cross unique features:

1.5L I-4 MIVEC TURBO / 152 HP

Powerful performance

Mitsubishi Connect

2-year free Roadside Assistance & Alarm and Automatic Collision Notification safety features

Convenient remote start, lock/unlock, lights and climate control

S-AWC

Stable and responsive handling for all types of roads and driving conditions

Interior

7 in. smartphone link display audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Touch Pad Controller

Multi-View Camera

360- degree bird's eye view lets you maneuver through tight spots when you back out

Heads Up Display

View your speed, cruise control indicators and enabled advanced safety features while focusing on the road

Rear Seats

Seats recline, and for the cold days, the heated seats keep you warm

Come out to Mission Mitsubishi, test drive the new Eclipse Cross and ask about the $4,500 Cash for Junkers promotion!

It's one of the most popular programs helping people save and drive away in a new vehicle at Mission.

To learn more about the $4,500 Cash for Junkers, visit missionmitsubishi.com or call 210-342-2886.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Facebook @SALiveKSAT and Twitter @SALiveKSAT for the latest updates!

\

Information courtesy of Mission Mitsubishi.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.