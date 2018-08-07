Job opening: San Antonio State Hospital is now hiring registered nurses

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in a nursing career at the San Antonio State Hospital?

The San Antonio State Hospital is seeking registered nurses for exciting opportunities to practice psychiatric nursing in a dynamic environment dedicated to patient care, treatment and recovery.

"Our benefits package is very vast, since we are Texas state employees," said Gerald Shackelford, director of staff support services at San Antonio State Hospital.

Benefits in working for SASH

Competitive benefits for health, dental, vision and 401k retirement

Student loan forgiveness program

Salary plus total benefits package

Training is provided

"You will have great training to get you ready for the job," said Victoria Okanlawon, nurse administrator. "It's a really fulfilling job."

If you are interested in applying at San Antonio State Hospital, click here.

For more information, call 210-531-8063.

Information courtesy of San Antonio State Hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.