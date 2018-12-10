MomDay: Meet Orangetheory Fitness owner, Ellen Latham

SAN ANTONIO - You've probably seen Orangetheory Fitness locations around town, but you may not know the story behind the global success.

SA Live was able to speak one-on-one with Orangetheory Fitness, owner/co-founder, Ellen Latham on her success and what inspired this new way of working out.

At age 40, Ellen was fired from her job and left to raise her 9-year-old son as a single parent.

Ellen said that Forbes has listed "Orangetheory Fitness" as the No. 1 women-owned franchise in the United States.

"It was the lowest point in my career, the lowest point in my life and I built off that," said Latham. "Number one is you have to believe in your potential. You have to constantly remind yourself that you deserve it."

Orangetheory Fitness is a science-based interval training workout and has since become a global billion dollar company.

"I created the ultimate fat burning workout ... my goal is to get the human body, the human heart working over 84 percent maximum," Latham said. "This is a very efficient way to burn calories ... this makes the human body more energetic."

