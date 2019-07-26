The Peddler Show floats on down to New Braunfels this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS - It's more than just shopping, it's an experience!

The Peddler Show is coming to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center today through Sunday for a sizzling summer market.

You can shop from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country and get a quick start on your back-to-school and holiday shopping

"Bring your mom, friends, and coworkers. It's a fun day of shopping," said Rachel Pepper, owner of The Peddler Show.

Admission is good all three days (with hand-stamp). Children under 12 are free and parking is free.

The Peddler Show hours​​​​​

Friday, July 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to save $2 on your ticket when you purchase online.

For more information, visit peddlershow.com or call 512-358-1000.

