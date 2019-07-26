The Peddler Show floats on down to New Braunfels this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS - It's more than just shopping, it's an experience!
The Peddler Show is coming to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center today through Sunday for a sizzling summer market.
You can shop from talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country and get a quick start on your back-to-school and holiday shopping
"Bring your mom, friends, and coworkers. It's a fun day of shopping," said Rachel Pepper, owner of The Peddler Show.
Admission is good all three days (with hand-stamp). Children under 12 are free and parking is free.
The Peddler Show hours
- Friday, July 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, July 27: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, July 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Click here to save $2 on your ticket when you purchase online.
For more information, visit peddlershow.com or call 512-358-1000.
Sponsored article by The Peddler Show.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.