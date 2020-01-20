How to prevent getting sick during flu season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Flu season has begun and focusing on your health should be the top New Year’s resolution on your list.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, from Oct. 1, 2019, through Dec. 7, 2019, there have been 2.6 to 3.7 million flu illnesses, 1.2 to 1.8 million flu medical visits and more than 23,000 flu hospitalizations.

According to the CDC, the single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself and others from the flu:

Avoid close contact.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

San Antonio Metro Health encourages the community to get the flu vaccine.

The mission of the Metro Health Immunization Program is to prevent and control the transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases in persons of all ages, with emphasis on individuals at the highest risk for under-immunization.

It pays to be prepared. Call your health care provider today to get a flu vaccine for you and your loved ones.

To receive a free flu vaccine, visit the Metro Health immunization clinics located at 210 N. Mel Waiters Way or 1226 NW 18th Street.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/Immunizations.