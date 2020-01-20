Derrick Pouliot to represent Rampage at AHL All-Star Classic

SAN ANTONIO – For the fourth straight season, the Rampage will be represented at the AHL All-Star Classic.

San Antonio Defenseman Derrick Pouliot earned the nod this year, and was selected to represent the Central Division. This is Pouliot’s third career selection, and he is the only Rampage player to receiver the honor. In his first season with the Rampage, Pouliot has arguably been San Antonio’s most consistent player. He leads the Rampage with 31 points in 38 games, tallying six goals over that span, and ranks second in the AHL among scoring.

“For him personally, it’s a great accomplishment," said head coach Drew Bannister. "He’s well-deserving. He’s been our best defenseman since day one, and has been one of the best offensive defenseman in the league. When you put those two things together, that’s an All-Star.”

“It was a lot of fun when I went," Pouliot said. "The skills competition was cool, and I’m not sure what the game format is now, whether it’s 5-on-5 or 3-on-3, but it’ll be a fun weekend. It’s nice to go to California and get some sun.”

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic will be held in Ontario, California on Jan. 26 and 27.