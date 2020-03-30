Instant Replay Play of the Week: #PepperChallenge

SAN ANTONIO – Volleyball really never stops, especially when you play in high school. While everyone is stuck inside to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, a few local volleyball players found a way to stay connected to their teammates.

Alamo Volleyball, a local non-profit organization owned by Mike Carter, recently started the #PepperChallenge on twitter. Members from the 16 Premier team, made up of players from Taft, Madison, Champion, Brandeis, O’Connor, Canyon, Smithson Valley, East Central and Tivy High School’s, started recording videos last week. When put together, it looks like the young ladies are playing volleyball.

The players in this video make up the club’s national team, which competes all over Texas and the nation.

Here’s hoping the challenge takes off. It’s a good way to stay distracted and stay active at home. It also earned our Ancira Chrysler Jeep Dodge Play of the Week.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com